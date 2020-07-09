UT releases 2020 football depth chart for UTEP game: Who's starting? Who are the new faces to watch for?

There will be some new names and faces to grace the field at DKR for fans to recognize.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns kick off their season on Sept. 12 against the UTEP Miners and we now know who is starting for the University of Texas.

The Longhorns released the team's depth chart on Monday ahead of the season opener.

Here's a look at who UT's starters are:

It comes to no surprise that Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback for the Longhorns as he enters his fourth season in the program. Other predictable starting roles included: Joseph Ossai as the "jack," who has emerged as a defensive leader for UT; Sam Cosmi and Derek Kerstetter returning on the offensive line; and playmakers in the back end of the defense with Caden Sterns and D'Shawn Jamison, both of whom were voted to the All-Big 12 preseason team.

Ehlinger, Sterns and Cosmi were all listed as ESPN Top 50 players in college football, as well.

Major takeaways from the first depth chart release:

Michigan graduate transfer Tarik Black listed over Brennan Eagles at the X receiver position. UT head coach Tom Herman praised Black as a standout in fall camp during Monday's press conference.

True freshman Alfred Collins listed as a backup defensive tackle. He'll likely be rotated in quite often in his first season for the Longhorns.

Ayodele Adeoye dropped to third on the depth chart at middle linebacker; Juwan Mitchell to start.

B.J. Foster listed as the backup strong safety despite starting in eight of nine appearances as a sophomore.

New faces to watch out for in 2020:

Wide receiver Tarik Black

Defensive tackle Alfred Collins

Running back Bijan Robinson

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jordan Whittington

Texas has played UTEP five times in program history and never lost to the Miners. Read more about the series history here.