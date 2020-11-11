Texas Longhorns baseball announces 2021 signing class

“I learned a long time ago that when you think you have enough pitching, recruit more. That’s exactly what our staff did,” Pierce said. “Sean and Philip did an outstanding job of finding seven arms that prepare well and compete. All of these young men have great character and work ethic. They will arrive on the Forty Acres ready to contribute to the future success of Texas Baseball.”

“I also feel we did a very good job identifying the needs in this class, outside of pitching. Ace Whitehead and Gage Wakefield have a chance to be fixtures in our outfield for years to come," Pierce said. "Both compete, both run well and are very athletic. The future is bright for both young men on and off the field and we are thrilled to have them joining our program. Gavin Kash adds another dimension to the class of 2021. He is a left-handed hitter with power and the ability to hit the ball to all fields. Gavin is also a very good first baseman. Our 2021 signees fill the needs of the team and bring exceptional integrity, work ethic and character to The University of Texas Baseball program. We are very appreciative of their high school coaches, travel coaches and especially their families for their dedication to the development of these 10 exceptional young men. Thanks to our administrative staff, support staff and especially Coach Allen and Coach Miller for their dedication and efforts to make the class of 2021 another class that all Longhorns will be proud of. Hook ’Em!”