Texas OL remembers his mom who ended her battle with cancer earlier this year

Tope Imade ran out on UT's senior night holding a picture of his mom, Betty.

AUSTIN, Texas — "Caring, loving, compassionate."

Those are the words that Texas offensive lineman Tope Imade used to describe his mother, Betty.

She was a mother who supported all of her kids no matter what activity they wanted to try.

"It started off in dance and then violin and then karate and then ultimately football," said Tope Imade. "[Betty] would always show up and show her support and it just meant a lot to me."

In July of 2019, Betty was diagnosed with cancer.

"I didn't know what to think. I was just upset and I was like, I was lost," Tope Imade said. "I was confused. How can my mom have cancer?"

The Longhorns senior took some time and went home to be with his family. He eventually had to come back to school and play football. His brother and sister looked after his mom while he was away, but Betty's battle with cancer took a turn in 2020.

"I facetimed her, she didn't seem herself, she didn't look herself, she wasn't talking much," Tope Imade told KVUE.

After the Alamo Bowl, Tope Imade went home and saw firsthand just how bad it was.

"I'm use to this outgoing, active person doing everything for everybody and here she is just in bed," he said.

On March 16, 2020, Betty ended her battle with cancer.

"I've never dealt with something like this before and I'm not usually one to cry, especially with me being the first son," said Tope Imade. "We just broke down and cried and all had a moment."

A mom who was always there at every game ... every event ... was no longer around. But he made sure to keep her spirit alive.

On UT's senior night, Tope ran out of the tunnel at Darrell K. Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium for the very last time, holding a picture of his mom.

"She ran out before I did. She paved the way for me. She was there for me my senior year year in high school, and it's only right she's there for us in college," Tope Imade said.

The Longhorns won that game and Tope's family was there to witness it.

Now, the offensive lineman is moving away from the field and in front of the camera. He's trying a new activity he knows his mom would be proud of.

"She can't be there physically, but I know she's there in spirit," Tope Imade said.

Tope Imade started a YouTube page where he hopes to build a following, talking about all different types of subjects.

