AUSTIN, Texas — In a season that marks the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Texas Longhorns National Championship, the 2019 team will pay homage to its past time by wearing throwback jerseys against Kansas.

“As a nod to the program’s 1969 National Championship team, Texas Football will wear special throwback uniforms for its Oct. 19 matchup vs. Kansas,” said Texas Athletics officials in the press release.

Led by legendary coach Darrell Royal, Texas defeated Arkansas 15-14 in "The Big Shootout." Texas scored all 15 of its points that day in the fourth quarter. UT quarterback James Street scrambled for one touchdown, got a two-point conversion and then hit tight end Randy Peschel on a dramatic 4th-and-3 play late in the game to set up running back Jim Bertelsen's game-winning touchdown run, according to Texas Athletics.

The win has been widely regarded by Texas fans as the "Game of the Century" and was the program's second national title.

The uniforms were unveiled to the players and staff during a team meeting on Tuesday, UT officials said in a press release.

"Saturday's matchup versus the Jayhawks will be an extra special opportunity, as the team will be honored throughout the game," Texas Athletics officials said. "Members of the undefeated, unanimous champions will also be recognized on the field at half time. The Longhorns' throwback uniforms are an added part of this weekend's celebration."

Texas kicks off against Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. The game will be aired on the Longhorn Network.

