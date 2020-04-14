AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns season ticket holders will have an extended period of time to renew for the 2020 football season.

The new deadline for season ticket holders to renew is May 1, according to Texas Athletics. Here is a more detailed outline for the extension dates:

May 1 : 2020 Football season ticket and gift deadline

: 2020 Football season ticket and gift deadline May 11 : Longhorn Foundation Loyalty Point lock date for seat relocation and parking selection

: Longhorn Foundation Loyalty Point lock date for seat relocation and parking selection June 26 – July 14 : Seat relocation & selection process and make parking selection

: Seat relocation & selection process and make parking selection June 8: Longhorn Foundation Priority Point lock date for OU/away games

Texas Athletics has also issued a payment plan for season tickets amid the coronavirus pandemic:

Time of renewal before May 1: (25% due)

(25% due) June 1 : (25%)

: (25%) July 1 : (25%)

: (25%) Aug. 3: (25%)

For any additional questions regarding UT tickets, fans are encouraged to email tickets@athletics.utexas.edu or call 512-471-3333 (Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Central). For Longhorn Foundation questions, call 512-471-4439.

