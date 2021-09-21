UT-Texas Tech family ties: Schooler brothers to settle score at DKR

UT's Brendan Schooler and Tech's Colin Schooler have played each other three times in college. Brendan Schooler holds a 2-1 series lead in the sibling rivalry.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many things tie the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders programs, but maybe nothing more noticeable than a pair of brothers set to lace up their cleats against one another.

With the Red Raiders coming to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, a score could be settled with Colin Schooler and Brenden Schooler. Brenden and Colin Schooler have played each other three separate times, with Brenden Schooler getting the better end twice.

Their collegiate sibling rivalry began at the University of Oregon and the University of Arizona. Brenden Schooler played for the Oregon Ducks before transferring to UT, and Colin Schooler played for the Arizona Wildcats before transferring to Texas Tech.

While in the Pac-12, the Schooler brothers split meetings: an Oregon 48-28 in 2017, followed by Arizona routing Oregon, 44-15, in 2018.

The Schoolers made their individual treks to the Lone Star State, and Brenden Schooler regained control of the sibling rivalry during 2020's overtime shootout in Lubbock. Texas overcame a 15-point deficit with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter to eventually force overtime and escape with a 63-56 win.

This will be the final year of eligibility for both brothers, who each utilized the COVID-19 waiver for an extra season.

They won't likely line up against one another in the game though since they both start on defense for their respective teams.

Colin Schooler has played linebacker throughout his collegiate career. Brenden Schooler played wide receiver at Oregon and in his first season at Texas but moved to the defensive side of the ball in 2021. Brenden Schooler has emerged as the starting safety for UT this year.

Regardless, bragging rights in the Schooler household are surely on the line. You can watch the brothers face off right here on KVUE on Saturday at 11 a.m.