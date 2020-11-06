Two Texas Longhorns football players test positive for COVID-19

Texas Athletics said two student-athletes tested positive for coronavirus while another tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.

AUSTIN, Texas — Out of 58 football players who returned to the University of Texas this week, two have tested positive for COVID-19.

UT officials have reported that both of those student-athletes are now self-isolating.

The university's full statement can be read below:

"Texas Athletics on-boarded 58 football student-athletes this week, two had positive COVID-19 PCR test results and one tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody, Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine and Performance Allen Hardin said on Wednesday. One of the student-athletes identified symptoms during pre-screening and was tested before arriving on campus, while the other two were tested during the on-campus screening process. Per Athletics Department protocol, their families have been notified and the two student-athletes with the COVID-19 virus are now self-isolating."

The names of the players who tested positive have not been released.

Wednesday's news came as Texas reported its third straight day of record hospitalization numbers across the state – 2,153. Texas also reported a large number of new cases on Wednesday – 2,504.

As it continues to announce plans for the upcoming fall semester, the university this week also announced that it will be requiring all students, faculty and staff to wear face masks on campus to prevent the spread of the virus.