UT women's tennis wins 2021 NCAA national championship, the team's first since 1995

The Longhorns claimed a dramatic 4-3 victory on Saturday against No. 5 Pepperdine in the NCAA Championship Match.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Texas women's tennis team won the 2021 NCAA national championship on Saturday.

The team secured the title after defeating No. 5 Pepperdine, 4-3. The national championship marks the third in program history, according to Texas Athletics. The other two national championships were won in 1993 and 1995.

Freshman Lulu Sun led the Longhorns in a dramatic three-set victory, which lasted four hours and one minute, according to UT.

The match was tied at 3-3, then Sun posted a 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 7-5 victory on court 3 against Taisiya Pachkaleva to seal the dual-match win and the national championship for the Longhorns.

With the win over Pepperdine, UT finished its season on a 24-match win streak. The team also recorded 31 dual-match wins, which is a school record, according to UT officials. The previous record was 29 dual-match wins set by the 1983-84 team.

