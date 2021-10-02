Texas Longhorns take down TCU Horned Frogs, 32-27

This is the Longhorns' first win over the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth since 2013.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from last Saturday when UT defeated Texas Tech.

The winning streak continues for the Texas Longhorns! UT defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 32-27 Saturday in Fort Worth.

This is the Longhorns' third win in a row after the team defeated Texas Tech 70-35 last weekend and shut out Rice 58-0 the week before. The Tech game was the first time UT had scored 70 points since beating Colorado in the 2005 Big 12 championship game.

Saturday's game was the first time the Longhorns have defeated the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth since 2013. UT is now 2-0 in Big 12 play and has an overall record of 4-1. TCU, which was paying its first Big 12 game of the season, is now 2-2 after consecutive home losses.

The Longhorns were led by Bijan Robinson, who rushed 35 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns. The 35 carries and 216 yards were both career-highs for Robinson.

With the TCU win, Casey Thompson improved to 3-0 as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns. He was 12-of-22 passing with 142 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

TCU had three turnovers, though the Longhorns converted those into only three field goals by Cameron Dicker.

The Associated Press reports the Longhorns will likely be back in the Top 25 when the new poll comes out Sunday, after being the first team out last week. The Longhorns were the preseason No. 21 and were up to No. 15 before their 40-21 loss to Arkansas.

Next for the Longhorns is the Red River rivalry game against Oklahoma in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is 11 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.