(PANAMA/MOROCCO) – For a lot of athletes, a passion for a sport is born on a court or a field in your neighborhood.

Well, for two groups of UT student-athletes, they're inspiring a younger generation to find their sporting passions by providing them a place to play.

In a campaign UT has titled "Courts for Kids," Texas Longhorns student-athletes visited both Panama and Morocco to build multi-purpose sport courts for the children in those communities.

Twelve UT student-athletes and four Athletics staffers spent a week in Panama in August and 9 others went to Morocco in May.

For each trip, the student-athletes said experiencing a different culture was rewarding for them.

"My favorite part of this trip has definitely been getting to spend time with the people of Morocco and the locals, getting to dive deep into another culture," Texas football player Tristan Bennett said. "This is something I'm not used to and gets me out of my comfort zone."

"I kept saying throughout the whole trip, they're so inspiring. They're so amazing. I knew coming into the trip that student-athletes are hard workers. But this specific group of student athletes were amazing. I couldn't have asked for a better group of students," Chelsea Schillizzi, learning specialist, said.

