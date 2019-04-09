AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorn players have been off of Twitter for a little over a week and have announced they will continue to stay off of the social media platform for the entire season.

Concerning Twitter, Captain of the UT football team Malcolm Roach believes in "out of sight, out of mind" and said it's "healthier that way."

"It's the things on social media that you read, and you read it but you wouldn't even pay attention to it, but it's still in the back of your mind at the end of the day," said Roach. "So not even seeing that content is healthy for you."

Texas Football gets a lot of attention during the season, but this week especially ESPN's College GameDay is coming to town.

RELATED:

Forecast: Upper 90s for Horns vs. Tigers kickoff

Texas Longhorns rise in AP Top 25 Poll before facing LSU Tigers in Austin

College GameDay heading to Austin for Texas-LSU football game

When Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger takes the field, he honors his late father

"As y'all know, we all got off of Twitter, that's where all the hype is coming from, the Twitter news and fans going crazy," said Joseph Ossai, Texas linebacker.

Watch the UT take on LSU on KVUE this Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH: Texas Longhorns football honors Cedric Benson with moment of silence

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

4-month plumbing and HVAC trade certification courses offered in Round Rock

Tickets to UT vs. LSU game have Texas-sized prices

Houston mother arrested after hiding 5-year-old daughter's body in a closet