AUSTIN, Texas — There's no spring football this year, which means college football fans all over the country will have more questions than usual entering the fall.

Over the next two weeks, the KVUE Sports team will be breaking down the 10 most important Texas Football questions that could have been answered during spring ball.

Who will be Ehlinger's backup?

Spring football would have shown Longhorn fans just how close the competition is for the backup quarterback position. Sam Ehlinger will be the starter this season, but who's his top understudy?

Lake Travis grad Hudson Card enrolled early at UT Austin so he could learn the system and compete with redshirt sophomore Casey Thompson. Thompson was Ehlinger's back-up last season, so he has the edge in experience – but Card likely has the edge in raw talent.

