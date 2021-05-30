Texas Longhorns softball season ends in Stillwater after losing to Oklahoma State in NCAA Super Regionals

UT's softball team's season ended after losing to Oklahoma State, 2-0, in game three on Sunday.

The squads were stuck in a pitchers duel for the first four innings, then Oklahoma State broke the deadlock with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Texas was unable to erase the deficit and lost game three of the NCAA Super Regional round. The game three loss decided the series after Oklahoma State claimed game one of the NCAA Super Regional on Friday, 6-1, and UT won game two on Saturday, 4-2. With the loss, Texas fell to 9-6 over six NCAA Super Regional appearances.

Texas has only won three NCAA Super Regionals all-time (2005, 2006, 2013).

Oklahoma State joins Oklahoma, Alabama, James Madison, Arizona, Florida State, Georgia and UCLA in the College World Series.

With the loss, UT finished the 2021 season with a 43-14 record.