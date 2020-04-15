AUSTIN, Texas — The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes whose senior seasons were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But while many seniors across the nation see that decision as a second chance at their final season, Texas Softball infielder Kaitlyn Slack said her playing days are officially over.

Slack will begin her coaching career in the fall at the University of Kansas as a graduate assistant.

On Tuesday, she told KVUE's Jeff Jones what went into her decision to trade her cleats for a clipboard.

"I highly considered going back to Texas. I weighed my options, I think I even made a pro and con list and put things down side-by-side. And it ultimately came down to me wanting something different," Slack said. "Softball has given me everything and I don't think I can ever repay it, but I think I've given my all to the sport and I am at peace with moving on with my life right now."

Slack will coach under former Longhorns assistant coach Jennifer McFalls at Kansas.

