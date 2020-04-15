AUSTIN, Texas — The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes whose senior seasons were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But while many seniors across the nation see that decision as a second chance at their final season, Texas Softball infielder Kaitlyn Slack said her playing days are officially over.
RELATED: NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility
Slack will begin her coaching career in the fall at the University of Kansas as a graduate assistant.
On Tuesday, she told KVUE's Jeff Jones what went into her decision to trade her cleats for a clipboard.
"I highly considered going back to Texas. I weighed my options, I think I even made a pro and con list and put things down side-by-side. And it ultimately came down to me wanting something different," Slack said. "Softball has given me everything and I don't think I can ever repay it, but I think I've given my all to the sport and I am at peace with moving on with my life right now."
Slack will coach under former Longhorns assistant coach Jennifer McFalls at Kansas.
WATCH: UT softball finishes No. 1 in 'Softball America' rankings
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Here's what we could've learned during Texas spring football
- Tom Herman details his dream of an expanded College Football Playoff
- NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Texas Longhorn to go in second round
- Texas Longhorns prepare for WNBA Draft
- 2020 Texas football season ticket renewal deadline extended, payment plan offered