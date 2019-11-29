AUSTIN, Texas — Before Texas' final home game of the 2019 season against Texas Tech, the Longhorns honored their senior class.
UT gave a special tribute to the following players:
Parker Braun
John Burt
Devin Duvernay
Jamari Chisholm
D'Andre Christmas-Giles
Austin Hibbetts
Collin Johnson
Kirk Johnson
Brandon Jones
Jeffrey McCulloch
Chris Naggar
Mason Ramirez
Ishan Rison
Malcolm Roach
Zach Shackelford
J.P. Urquidez
Gerald Wilbon
In Monday's press conference, head coach Tom Herman spoke highly of the Texas senior class. Herman called for the team to be motivated and finish the season finale strong for the seniors.
"This week, we owe it to our senior class – who has done so much for this program since we got here," Herman said. "Everyone in that locker room should feel a debt of gratitude toward them and want to repay them by making their senior day really memorable."
"They stayed when they got here and they bought in," Herman said in Monday's press conference. "A couple took longer than others but with this group when you say jump they say how high? They don’t ask questions. They’re unbelievable soldiers. We will forever be indebted to them because of their development."
