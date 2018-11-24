LAWRENCE, Kansas — It's been a long ride for the Longhorn seniors with a few ups and lots of downs while playing for the University of Texas.

But, now they're headed to the Big 12 Championship.

"It means everything to bring this program with these coaches and this staff back from where it was when we started. To get where we need to be is everything to us," says senior Andrew Beck.

Fifth year seniors like Beck have never had a season like in 2018.

In 2014, Charlie Strong's first team went 6-7. In 2015 and 2016, Strong's teams missed going bowling with 5-7 records in each season.

Then in 2017, Tom Herman and the Longhorns won the Texas Bowl to finish with a 7-6 record.

If you add that up... that's a losing record for UT over the last four years. So to be 9-3 and headed to the Big 12 Championship Game is a reason to celebrate for the older Longhorns.

"It feels good. From where this class came from," senior defensive end Charles Omenihu said.

Even the younger players like sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger are all in for the seniors.

"It's incredible," Ehlinger said. "They've been through so much. They've had so many coaching changes and hardships while being at this program. So for them to be able to get this opportunity is awesome."

Texas will play in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. on KVUE.

