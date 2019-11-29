AUSTIN, Texas —

2ND Q:

TEXAS 21, TEXAS TECH 21

TEXAS (Own 26):

Roschon Johnson got the pitch on a speed option to the left and picked up three yards. Johnson was handed off the ball up the middle for a gain of four yards. On third and three, Sam Ehlinger completed a slant pass to Brennan Eagles for seven yards and a first down. Johnson ran around the left end for three yards. Ehlinger looked to hit Eagles on a deep pass down the right sideline, but the pass fell incomplete. On third and seven, Ehlinger connected with Eagles for eight yards and another first down to cross midfield. Daniel Young ran up the middle for two yards. Ehlinger ran for 10 yards up the middle of the field. Ehlinger completed a short stop route to Malcolm Epps for six yards.

TEXAS TECH (Own 25):

Jett Duffey threw over the middle and the ball hit his receiver's hands and topped incomplete. SaRodorick Thompson ran up the middle for two yards. On third and eight, Duffey threw the ball incomplete over the middle. Texas Tech punted the ball to the Texas 26-yard line.

TEXAS (Own 25):

Sam Ehlinger struck back immediately with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Devin Duvernay on the first play of the drive. We're all knotted up, 21-21.

TEXAS TECH (Texas 24):

Jett Duffey ran down the line and threw a pass out to the sideline which sailed out of bounds. Duffey threw a fade to the left corner of the end zone, which was caught by KeSean Carter for a 24-yard touchdown. Texas Tech leads 21-14.

TEXAS (Own 1):

A false start moved the ball back six inches. Roschon Johnson ran up the middle for a two yard gain. Johnson got another handoff and was stopped for no gain. On third and nine from the three-yard line, Sam Ehlinger sailed out of bounds. Texas punted the ball to its own 39-yard line. A kick-catch interference penalty placed the ball at the 24-yard line.

TEXAS TECH (Own 21):

Jett Duffey threw a nine-yard pass to KeSean Carter. Duffey and Carter connected again for eight yards. Duffey hit Donta Thompson a four-yard slant. SaRodorick Thompson ran a sweep to the left for a gain of three yards. On third and three, Duffey threw a one-on-one deep shot down the left sideline to Carter for 52 yards to the Texas two-yard line.

Jax Welch ran up the middle and was stopped for a loss of one yard. Thompson ran up the middle and was stopped short of the goal line. On third and goal from the one, Thompson was stopped for no gain again. On fourth and goal, Duffey threw a fade to the back of the end zone and the pass was broken up. Texas will take over from its own one-yard line.

TEXAS (Own 36):

Roschon Johnson ran on a zone to the left and picked up 10 yards. Sam Ehlinger completed his first pass of the drive to Marcus Washington for a gain of 16 yards. Daniel Young ran up the middle for two yards. Ehlinger threw a one-on-one jump ball to Devin Duvernay for 33 yards.

Young ended the drive with a three-yard touchdown. Texas Tech called its first timeout of the half before the Longhorns two-point conversion attempt. Texas went for two and Ehlinger converted with a throw to the back pylon which was caught by Duvernay. Texas has tied the game at 14 apiece.

TEXAS TECH (Con't):

Texas Tech punted the ball to the Texas 36-yard line.

1ST Q:

TEXAS 6, TEXAS TECH 14

TEXAS TECH (Own 22):

SaRodorick Thompson ran around the right end for two yards. Jett Duffey fired a pass over the middle intended for KeSean Carter and it fell incomplete. On third and eight, Duffey was sacked by the Texas defense. The sack ended the first quarter.

TEXAS (Own 25):

Roschon Johnson ran around the right end for four yards, but the play was called back for holding. Sam Ehlinger completed a pass to Johnson for five yards. Ehlinger hit Malcolm Epps 36 yards.

Ehlinger hit Jake Smith on a screen pass for 11 yards. Ehlinger looked for Malcolm Epps and drew a defensive pass interference penalty. Ehlinger completed his next pass to Brennan Eagles, but Eagles was called for offensive pass interference. Ehlinger scrambled and picked up 13 yards on the run. Johnson ran around the left end and broke a few tackles on a 10-yard gain to the 10-yard line. On third and two, Ehlinger punched in the 10-yard quarterback run. The extra point was blocked. Texas Tech leads 14-6.

TEXAS TECH (Own 24):

Jett Duffey hit an out route for 15 yards to KeSean Carter. The toe tap catch went to the booth for further review. The ruling on the field stood as called: a catch. SaRodorick Thompson ran to the left, stopped and reversed field, and picked up 19 yards. Duffey took a shot at the end zone and drew a pass interference penalty. Duffey scrambled to his left and fired a 10-yard completion to Erik Ezukanma. Duffey ran up the middle for a gain of four yards to the Texas 14-yard line. Duffey connected on a four-yard slant to T.J. Vasher. Thompson capped off the drive with a 10-yard scamper around the right end. Texas Tech leads 14-0.

TEXAS (Own 36):

D'Shawn Jamison returned the kickoff to the 36-yard line. Keaontay Ingram ran to the left for 11 yards. Sam Ehlinger completed an RPO slant route to Devin Duvernay for a gain of 20 yards. Roschon Johnson ran up the middle for a gain of five to the Texas Tech 28-yard line. Johnson got the ball again on a zone read up the middle for three yards. On third and two, Texas snapped the ball quick and called Johnson's number for one yard. Texas took a quick snap again on fourth and one, which was stopped by the Red Raiders defense. Texas Tech will take over at its own 24-yard line.

TEXAS TECH (Own 20):

SaRodorick Thompson started the drive with a six-yard run. On second down, Jett Duffey took a shot downfield and it fell incomplete. Duffey converted the third and four with a 10-yard pass to RJ Turner. Duffey looked over the middle to McLane Mannix, which fell incomplete. Thompson picked up another first down with an 11-yard run. Duffey completed a pass over the middle to KeSean Carter for 13 yards to cross midfield. Duffey connected with T.J. Vasher for 11 yards. Thompson picked up six yards on a run to the right. Duffey threw an incomplete screen pass to Carter. Duffey hit Carter on a screen pass on the next play for 15 yards to the Texas 13-yard line. Duffey capped off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Carter. Texas Tech leads 7-0.

TEXAS (Own 25):

Sam Ehlinger kept a zone read look for 11 yards. Devin Duvernay took a jet sweep handoff to the right sideline for eight yards. Ehlinger ran a quarterback draw for seven yards. Ehlinger was sacked on the next play for a loss of five yards. Keaontay Ingram ran around the right end for six yards. On third and nine, Ehlinger checked the ball down to Ingram for a gain of one yard. Texas punted the ball to the Texas Tech 20-yard line.

PREGAME:

The Texas Longhorns will finish the 2019 season hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders after being eliminated from Big 12 title contention by Baylor.

Texas enters the matchup 6-5 and Texas Tech is 4-7. Don't let the 4-7 record fool you, though. Four of the seven Tech losses have come by three points or less. Tech lost 30-27 versus Kansas State, 33-31 versus TCU, 37-34 versus Kansas and had the controversial 33-30 double overtime loss to Baylor.

RELATED: Forecast: Texas vs. Texas Tech

Texas Longhorns honor senior class in final home game of 2019 season

Can you beat the KVUE Sports team in a Texas Longhorns pick 'em? Submit your predictions here.

Also, the Longhorns have dropped both of the last two matchups to the Red Raiders at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in close, nail-biting games.

So, this game should be a good one if history repeats itself.

Yeehaw, let's kickoff, ladies and gentlemen.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Officials lift evacuation order following TPC plant explosion, fire

After being kidnapped 16 years ago, an Austin man has reunited with his mother

Viral video shows shoppers' profanity-laced fight at San Antonio H-E-B