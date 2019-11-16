AMES, Iowa —

PREGAME:

After fending off then ranked No. 16 Kansas State at home, 27-24, Texas will made the brisk trek up to Ames, Iowa, to take on the Iowa State Cyclones.

Iowa State enters the matchup after nearly completing a fourth quarter comeback on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Cyclones were down 42-21 going into the fourth quarter, but scored 20 unanswered points to bring the score to 42-41 with 24 seconds left. In an attempt to knock off the Sooners on the road, Iowa State went for the two-point conversion and the win, but failed.

Texas is a seven-point underdog and ESPN Football Power Index says Iowa State has a 71.3% chance of winning the game.

For Austinites looking for a fun place to watch the game, there is a free, dog-friendly watch party that starts at 12:30 p.m. The watch party will be located outdoors on the H-E-B Terrace and Long Center Lawn, which is located at 701 W. Riverside Drive. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. and will include appearances from Texas Cheer, Texas Pom, and Texas' mascot, Hook 'Em.

Texas and Iowa State kick off at 2:30 p.m.

