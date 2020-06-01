AUSTIN, Texas — Texas will still have a senior presence at left tackle in 2020.

Samuel Cosmi announced on Twitter Monday that he'd be returning for his fourth season.

"After exploring my options, I'm excited to announce that I'll be returning for my fourth year at the University of Texas," Cosmi's tweet read. "It has always been a dream for me and my family to earn my degree. I'm so excited to get back to work with my brothers and work toward a championship! Go Horns!"

UT fans may remember Cosmi as the Longhorns offensive lineman who scored a touchdown against West Virginia. Cosmi rumbled 12 yards into the end zone early in the fourth quarter to give UT a 35-17 lead.

Texas went on to defeat West Virginia, 42-31.

Cosmi broke this news after seeking his NFL Draft Advisory grade. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger also submitted the paperwork to get his NFL Draft Advisory grade. Tom Herman said in a press conference he 'absolutely' expected Ehlinger to return for his senior season. Ehlinger has not officially announced he is returning yet, however.

Cosmi was an honorable mention for the 2019 Big 12’s offensive lineman of the year award.

