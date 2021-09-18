Texas Longhorns shut down Rice, 58-0

UT will host Texas Tech next Saturday, Sept. 25. The game will be aired on KVUE at 11 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns bounced back from a loss at Arkansas after the team shut out the Rice Owls in the second home game of the season, 58-0.

Casey Thompson started his first game as the Longhorns quarterback after he was initially named the backup to Austin native and former Lake Travis star, Hudson Card.

#Texas HC Steve Sarkisian on if Casey Thompson will be QB1 moving forward ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/aluQXWLrrk — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) September 19, 2021

Bijan Robinson ran for three touchdowns in the first half and Texas rebounded from a humiliating loss a week earlier by pounding Rice 58-0. The Longhorns rushed for 427 yards after managing just 256 total yards in a loss at Arkansas that knocked Texas out of the Top 25. Robinson scored on runs of 6, 7 and 62 yards and finished with 127 on 13 carries. Roschon Johnson broke four tackles on a 72-yard scoring romp as Texas built a 44-0 lead by halftime. Thompson passed for two touchdowns.

UT will host Texas Tech next Saturday, Sept. 25. The game will be aired on KVUE at 11 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.