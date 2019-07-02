AUSTIN, Texas — Shane Buechele is leaving the Texas Longhorns football program after graduation in May.

The quarterback from Arlington, Texas announced his plans in a tweet at 3:53 p.m..

"After many prayers and trusted conversations, I have made the decision to continue my football and academic career at SMU," Buechele said. "I am sad to be ending this special chapter with Texas, but I cannot wait to begin this new journey at SMU. Hook Em, Shane Buechele #7."

Buechele entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal back in January.

"He (Buechele) didn't feel right being around this team knowing his intentions in May. He's still on scholarship, trains here, and we we check on him every week academically," Texas head coach Tom Herman said Wednesday afternoon during his National Signing Day press conference.

Buechele will have two years of eligibility at S.M.U. He finished his career as a Longhorn with 4,636 yards passing, 30 passing touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and four rushing touchdowns.

Buechele mentioned in his statement on Twitter that he will graduate from UT with a degree in Sports Management and a minor in business.

Texas' starting quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, took to Twitter after the announcement to give praise to Buechele.