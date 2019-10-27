Bad news, Longhorn fans: Texas has dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll after their 10-point loss to TCU on Saturday.

This comes one week after Texas lost its spot as the top-ranked Texas team to Baylor.

Speaking of Baylor, the Bears moved up two spots to No. 12 after a bye week.

And elsewhere in the Lone Star State, the SMU Mustangs moved up one spot to No. 15 after a Thursday win, 34-31, over the University of Houston Cougars.

Baylor and SMU may be the only Texas teams in the Top 25 this week, but the Big 12 had a few other appearances. Oklahoma dropped five spots after their 41-48 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. They're now No. 10, which still makes them the top-ranked Big 12 school.

And that win over OU was extra good to the K-State Wildcats, who now find themselves at No. 22.

The Longhorns are off this coming weekend. Their next game will be Saturday, Nov. 9 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium against Kansas State.

