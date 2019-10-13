After a close loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Saturday's Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are down four spots in this week's AP Top 25 Poll.

The Longhorns are now No. 15, while OU jumped up to the No. 5 spot following their 34-27 win over UT at the Cotton Bowl.

The Longhorns take on Kansas at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday,and the Sooners host West Virginia in Norman.

Elsewhere in Texas, Baylor is up to No. 18 from No. 22 after beating Texas Tech 33-30 in double overtime in Waco. Next up for the Bears is Oklahoma State in Stillwater. The Red Raiders will play Iowa State next at Jones AT&T Stadium.

SMU moved up two spots from No. 19 to No. 21 coming off a bye week. The Mustangs will be back on the gridiron Saturday, playing Temple at home.

Finally, Texas A&M fell back out of the Top 25, after losing to No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field. Next up for the Aggies is Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.

