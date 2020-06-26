Texas Longhorns softball hires Megan Ciolli Bartlett as assistant coach

UT hires former Ball State head coach to its softball coaching staff.

Texas Athletics announced Friday that the softball team had hired former Ball State head coach Megan Ciolli Bartlett to be an assistant coach for the Longhorns.

“We are very excited to announce the addition of Megan Ciolli Bartlett to our Longhorns family,” Texas Longhorns head softball coach Mike White said. “Coach Ciolli Bartlett brings a wealth of experience as a head coach, a professional player and as a former All-American standout at Notre Dame. She is an excellent role model for young women, with tremendous passion for game, and possesses a personality that will definitely enhance both our program and coaching staff.”

In her five seasons as Ball State's head coach, Ciolli Bartlett led the program to a 141-108 overall record (.567) and three consecutive 30-win seasons from 2017-19. The Cardinals won the 2018 Mid-American Conference (MAC) West Division title. During that 2018 season, Ball State racked together 37 wins, marking the fourth-most in a single season in program history.

“I’m honored to join Coach White’s staff with the goal of helping win the first national championship in the history of Longhorns softball,” Ciolli Bartlett said. “It was going to take nothing short of an extraordinary opportunity to entice me to leave a place like Ball State and the people I love. With this opportunity at Texas, Coach White has delivered on that and more. The UT program is made up of some of the most gifted and passionate players in our game today. I can’t wait to get to Austin to get started.”

Before serving as Ball State's head coach, Ciolli Bartlett began her coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at Loyola University Chicago from 2005 to 2007. From there, she moved on to become an assistant coach at Northern Illinois from 2007 to 2012, working with infielders and outfielders while also serving as the recruiting coordinator, offensive coordinator and camp coordinator, according to Texas Athletics.

Ciolli Bartlett graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a bachelor’s degree of business administration in managerial consulting in 2005. She completed her master’s of business administration in healthcare administration at Loyola University Chicago in 2007 and went on to earn a juris doctor from Northern Illinois in 2012. She spent the 2013 season at DePaul and then served as an assistant coach for Purdue during 2014 and 2015.

As a professional softball player, Ciolli Bartlett was a part of two regular season National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) championship teams in 2005 and 2006 with the Chicago Bandits.