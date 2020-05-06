Texas Longhorns football team marches to the Capitol in support of George Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas — As protests continued for the seventh night in Austin, the Texas Longhorns Football team joined in with a march of their own.
After the death of George Floyd, who died after stating "I can't breathe" as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, protests and marches have been launched nationwide in support of Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.
The march kicked off a little before 5 p.m. on Thursday as the team left the UT campus and headed toward the Texas Capitol.
They arrived at the Capitol around 5:30 p.m. There, everyone took to one knee for nine minutes to remember Floyd.
KVUE's Jake Garcia spoke with defensive back Chris Brown on the walk back to campus.
"The only time I sincerely feel protected is when I got that logo on my chest," he said.
Protests continued Thursday in Downtown Austin, with some planned at Austin Police Department headquarters in the evening.
