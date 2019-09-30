AUSTIN, Texas — In Tom Herman's opening statement during his Monday press conference ahead of Texas' matchup against West Virginia, he provided some injury updates for key Longhorns contributors.

Herman told the media that sophomore defensive back B.J Foster had practiced and would be "probable" for Saturday's game against the Mountaineers. He added that senior wide receiver Collin Johnson and sophomore defensive back Demarvion Overshown would try to practice on Tuesday and would be accessed on their status at that time.

Johnson has missed the past three games due to a hamstring injury. Last week, Herman described Johnson potentially returning for the West Virginia game as "a pie in the sky." Overshown's status will be crucial to mending a depleted Texas defensive back group, which announced three injuries last week that would reportedly sideline those players for a considerable amount of time.

Freshman running back Jordan Whittington started "to run on the ground," according to Herman.

Whittington's return to the field in Morgantown was another question. Herman didn't rule it out, but was not optimistic. UT announced on Sept. 2 that Whittington would miss four-to-six weeks after having surgery to repair a torn adductor.

"I don't know if this weekend is out of the question, but I'm not expecting him to be cleared for this one," Herman said in a Sept. 30 press conference.

Herman had said in last week's press conference that said Whittington's return would ideally be a week or two after the West Virginia game.

The Texas-West Virginia game is set to air on KVUE at 2:30 p.m. CT.

