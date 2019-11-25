AUSTIN, Texas — Texas will finish its season on Friday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Ahead of the final regular season game of the 2019 season, Tom Herman spoke with the media in Monday's press conference and gave the latest injury updates for his players.

Juwan Mitchell aggravated a hamstring issue he's been dealing with during pre-game before Baylor, according to Herman. Anthony Cook continues to be out for another week due to a tibia/fibula sprain.

Cade Brewer is listed as out, but is recovering and should be back for the bowl game, Herman said.

Then, there were a myriad of sprained ankles: Sam Cosmi, Keaontay Ingram and DeMarvion Overshown all appeared on the injury report for ankle injuries.

Devin Duvernay appeared on the injury report, as well. Herman said Duvernay suffered a contusion on his knee that swelled up and would be limited in practice.

Finally, Jordan Whittington reappeared in the injury report after he was cleared by doctors a few weeks prior. Herman said Whittington had been in a lot of pain so he's being re-evaluated.

"Jordan Whittington ... we re-MRI'd his pelvic area," Herman said. "There's no abnormalities as far as anything unrelated to the pubalgia. We've sent those pictures off to the doctor in Philadelphia and waiting for him to evaluate them. J-Whit has just been in a lot of pain, so we need to figure out what's going on with him."

Texas kicks off against Texas Tech on Friday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m.

