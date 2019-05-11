AUSTIN, Texas — Texas returns to action on Saturday against Kansas State following its second bye week of the season.

The extra time off may prove paramount for the Longhorns, allowing a handful of key players a chance to heal – especially on defense.

In Monday's press conference, Texas head coach Tom Herman told the media that defensive backs B.J. Foster and Caden Sterns were both probable for Saturday's matchup with Kansas State. The defensive back group has been plagued by injuries all season long.

In late September, the Longhorns defense took a big hit in the secondary with the announcement of injuries to Caden Sterns, Josh Thompson, Jalen Green and Marcus Tillman Jr. Sterns' probable status seems to indicate he'll return for his first action since injuring his knee against Oklahoma State. Junior defensive back Chris Brown remains out with a forearm fracture, which Herman said on Oct. 14 would sideline Brown for at least six weeks.

Foster is expected to return after injuring his shoulder against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Herman said senior linebacker Jeffrey McCulloch would "try like heck" to get him back, but McCulloch had not practiced since dislocating his shoulder in the Red River Showdown. Herman said the team would try to have McCulloch practicing by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Sophomore defensive back DeMarvion Overshown is also nursing a shoulder injury, and Herman told the media Overshown was in a similar boat as McCulloch.

"DeMarvion Overshown, a lot like Jeff, but he is cleared to practice. Still a little bit weak in that shoulder, but we're hoping the next 24 to 48 hours speeds up," Herman said.

In other positive news, it seems freshman running back Jordan Whittington will return to the backfield for the Longhorns soon. Whittington has been sidelined for two months. UT announced on Sept. 2 that Whittington would miss four-to-six weeks following surgery to repair a torn adductor. Herman said in the Nov. 4 press conference that Whittington practiced Wednesday and Thursday during the bye week and again on Sunday.

Texas kicks off against Kansas State Saturday Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN.

