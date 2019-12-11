AUSTIN, Texas — Texas hits the road again for its final out of state trip of the regular season, which leaves a ton of Austinites in need of a place to watch the Longhorns game.

Well, the Long Center has you covered. Texas Athletics announced on Monday that the Long Center would be hosting a free, dog-friendly watch party for the Texas Longhorns football game on Saturday.

The watch party will be located outdoors on the H-E-B Terrace and Long Center Lawn, which is located at 701 W. Riverside Dr., 78704. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. and will include appearances from Texas Cheer, Texas Pom, and Texas' mascot, Hook 'Em.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase and fans can enjoy free interactive games, as well. A special concession discount will be offered to all University of Texas students, faculty, and staff with a valid UT ID.

Long Center members will also be given special viewing access at the watch party.

Kick off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

