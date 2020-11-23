No. 20 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 15 Iowa State football game to air on KVUE

Here's how you can watch or stream the Longhorns game on KVUE.

AUSTIN, Texas — Coming off of two straight weeks without games, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (5-2 overall, 4-2 in Big 12) will host the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones (6-2 overall, 6-1 in Big 12) on Friday, Nov. 27, and the game will air on KVUE.

The UT game comes after the team's bye week, followed by a game postponement versus Kansas last week. The game was postponed due to Kansas' "inability to meet the minimum position requirements established by the Big 12 Conference," according to a release from Kansas Athletics.

The Texas-Iowa State game on Nov. 27 will have Big 12 Championship implications for both teams. Iowa State sits atop the Big 12 standings and UT sits in the No. 3 spot as of Nov. 23. UT defeating Iowa State is imperative for the team's hopes to return to the Big 12 Championship game, which is scheduled for Dec. 19

Here's how you can watch the game on KVUE:

Spectrum – Channel 3

Channel 3 DISH – Channel 24

Channel 24 DirecTV – Channel 24

Channel 24 Stream/OTT – Available to watch through the Roku app or through Hulu Live

Throughout the game, KVUE will provide live, in-game updates on kvue.com/longhorns, tell you where you can listen to the game if you can't watch it on TV and will update you on the Longhorns news through our social media channels.

And catch the highlight breakdown and full-game analysis after the game on KVUE news at 10.