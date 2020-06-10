LIST: Texas Longhorns football recruitment class for 2021, 2022

These are the latest updates regarding the recruiting classes of the Texas Longhorns football team.

AUSTIN, Texas — Being a top-tier program in college football is two-fold: recruiting top high school talent and developing those prospects into premier college athletes.

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman set out to achieve both of those things when he took over at the University of Texas. Texas had the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in the country in 2018 and 2019, according to 247Sports. The most recent class (2020) came in at No. 8 in the nation.

UT will need to continue to bring in top high school talent in order to realistically expect to compete at the highest level of college football.

Here is a look at the commitments for the next two classes in 2021 and 2022 (rating/star based on ESPN.com ranking):

2021

Ja'Tavion Sanders, 4-star ATH, Billy Ryan High School

Billy Bowman Jr., 4-star WR, Billy Ryan High School

Ishmael Ibraheem, 4-star CB, Justin F. Kimball High School

Derrick Harris Jr., 4-star OLB, New Caney High

J.D. Coffey, 4-star S, Kennedale High School

Jordon Thomas, 4-star DE, Memorial High School

Hayden Conner, 4-star OL, James E. Taylor High School

Jamier Johnson, 4-star CB, John Muir High School (CA)

Morice Blackwell, 4-star OLB, James Martin High School

Jaden Alexis, 4-star WR, Monarch High School (FL)

Michael Myslinski, 3-star C, Bishop Kenny High School (FL)

Jonathan Brooks, 3-star RB, Hallettsville High School

Juan Davis, 3-star ATH, Everman High School

Max Merrill, 3-star OL, Strake Jesuit College Prep

Gunnar Helm, 3-star TE/H-back, Cherry Creek High School (CO)

Casey Cain, 3-star WR, Warren Easton High School (LA)

Charles Wright, 3-star WR, Austin High School

Issac Pearson, K (not ranked), ProKick Australia

2022

Quinn Ewers, 5-star QB (pro-style), Carroll High School

Jaylon Guilbeau, 4-star CB, Memorial High School

Phaizon Wilson, 4-star WR, Lancaster High School