LIST: Texas Longhorns football recruitment class for 2021, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Being a top-tier program in college football is two-fold: recruiting top high school talent and developing those prospects into premier college athletes.
Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman set out to achieve both of those things when he took over at the University of Texas. Texas had the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in the country in 2018 and 2019, according to 247Sports. The most recent class (2020) came in at No. 8 in the nation.
UT will need to continue to bring in top high school talent in order to realistically expect to compete at the highest level of college football.
Here is a look at the commitments for the next two classes in 2021 and 2022 (rating/star based on ESPN.com ranking):
2021
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, 4-star ATH, Billy Ryan High School
- Billy Bowman Jr., 4-star WR, Billy Ryan High School
- Ishmael Ibraheem, 4-star CB, Justin F. Kimball High School
- Derrick Harris Jr., 4-star OLB, New Caney High
- J.D. Coffey, 4-star S, Kennedale High School
- Jordon Thomas, 4-star DE, Memorial High School
- Hayden Conner, 4-star OL, James E. Taylor High School
- Jamier Johnson, 4-star CB, John Muir High School (CA)
- Morice Blackwell, 4-star OLB, James Martin High School
- Jaden Alexis, 4-star WR, Monarch High School (FL)
- Michael Myslinski, 3-star C, Bishop Kenny High School (FL)
- Jonathan Brooks, 3-star RB, Hallettsville High School
- Juan Davis, 3-star ATH, Everman High School
- Max Merrill, 3-star OL, Strake Jesuit College Prep
- Gunnar Helm, 3-star TE/H-back, Cherry Creek High School (CO)
- Casey Cain, 3-star WR, Warren Easton High School (LA)
- Charles Wright, 3-star WR, Austin High School
- Issac Pearson, K (not ranked), ProKick Australia
2022
- Quinn Ewers, 5-star QB (pro-style), Carroll High School
- Jaylon Guilbeau, 4-star CB, Memorial High School
- Phaizon Wilson, 4-star WR, Lancaster High School
