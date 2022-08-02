x
Longhorns

UT fined $25K for handling of court-storming following win over Kansas

UT upset the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks, 79-76, on Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns have been fined $25,000 for their handling of the court storming following Monday's men's basketball game, the Big 12 Conference announced on Wednesday

UT upset the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks, 79-76, on Monday. Timmy Allen hit the go-ahead jumper, then Marcus Carr delivered the game-sealing steal and free throws.

A few seconds later, Texas fans stormed the court.

KVUE's Tyler Feldman captured the moment from Monday night.

“Our host institutions have a duty to ensure an environment that provides the visiting team and game officials a safe exit from the court,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “In this instance, execution of the University’s court storming plan did not adequately provide the protections necessary to safe-guard visiting team personnel.”

The Longhorns will face No. 10 Baylor on the road on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

