Texas Longhorns facing Alabama State instead of Rice after COVID-19 issues: Report

UT will now face Alabama State on Wednesday instead of Rice due to COVID-19 issues.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team schedule got a small adjustment, according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The Statesman reported that UT will now face Alabama State on Wednesday instead of Rice due to COVID-19 issues. According to the report, all tickets for the Rice game will be honored against Alabama State and the matchup featuring the Owls will not be rescheduled.

This comes after the women's team recently had to swiftly scramble for a new opponent in Las Vegas after the Arizona Wildcats were sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Texas was slated to play Arizona as part of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast challenge.

Texas Longhorns women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer turned to Twitter in the search for a new opponent, and San Diego answered the call. San Diego flew to Las Vegas on Sunday and the Longhorns were victorious, winning by a score of 74-58.

Alabama State is 2-9 this season. UT and Alabama State will tip off at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Frank Erwin Center.