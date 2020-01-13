AUSTIN, Texas — New decade, new look Longhorns.

Or at least there will be a new look on the coaching staff in 2020. Head coach Tom Herman already replaced his offensive and defensive coordinators from 2019 before the New Year.

On Monday, Texas announced two more assistant coaching hires: Andre Coleman became the new wide receivers coach and Jay Valai will be the new cornerbacks coach.

RELATED: OFFICIAL: Mike Yurcich named Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator

OFFICIAL: Chris Ash hired as Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator

These hires come after Chris Ash and Mike Yurcich were named the defensive and offensive coordinators.

Herman stressed last season the coaching staff needed to do a better job at developing their talent. Well, 2020 is the time to start. The Longhorns have a top-ten ranked recruiting class in 2020, according to 247Sports. Here is a look at the fresh faces to don the burnt orange next season.

Here is the Texas Longhorns 2020 football recruiting class