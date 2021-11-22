Texas RB Bijan Robinson puts transfer rumors to rest

Robinson was ruled out for the rest of the 2021 season due to his dislocated elbow he suffered in the loss to Kansas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson ended rumors circulating online about him potentially transferring from the team in the offseason.

Robinson told reporters on Monday he would return to UT for his junior season and does not intend to sit out the season to avoid injury for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Robinson was ruled out for the rest of the 2021 season due to his dislocated elbow he suffered in the loss to Kansas. He told the media that, in the moment, he didn't want to leave the game and finish playing despite his injury.

"They popped it back in and my adrenaline was going, and I was like 'man, I'm fine, just get me back out here so I can just finish this game'," Robinson said. "They were just like 'you got to come, you got to go'. And I said no, just let me play. So I just kept looking back ... it was frustrating. I was sad in the moment."

Robinson has been the team's best player all season, leading the team with 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries this season. In the receiving game, Robinson has added 295 yards and four more touchdowns.

UT will seek its fifth win of the season in the final game of the year against Kansas State at home. The game is scheduled to be kicked off at 11 a.m. on Black Friday.