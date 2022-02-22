Texas-Baylor game sold out for final men's basketball game to be played at Frank Erwin Center

The UT men's and women's basketball teams will play in the Moody Center starting in the 2023 season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns fans will have one final opportunity to watch the men's basketball team play in the Frank Erwin Center when the team takes on Baylor on Feb. 28.

The Baylor game on Feb. 28 is the final home regular-season game for the 2021 season. UT officials announced Monday that the game against Baylor was officially sold out.

However, UT said there were limited mezzanine-level tickets remaining for UT's home game against TCU on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. The tickets for the TCU game were priced at $10 and could be purchased at hookem.com/OneLastChance.

UT's basketball teams will start playing at the newly-constructed Moody Center in 2023. The Moody Center is scheduled to open in April.

In January, KVUE got a sneak peak at the progress of the Moody Center. You can check out UT's new athletics facility from behind the scenes here: