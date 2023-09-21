Baylor and No. 3 Texas clash in start of Longhorns' last tour through the Big 12

Texas is 3-0 for the first time since 2012 and enjoying its highest ranking since 2009. You can see Saturday's game right here on KVUE.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Since 1945, the Texas Longhorns and Baylor Bears have faced each other on the football field.

That 78-year streak will likely come to an end after Saturday in Waco.

What the Longhorns do know is that they plan on embracing the hate during their final ride through the Big 12 Conference as they head to the SEC next year.

"There's a lot of these games, historical games, that are going to come to a close this season," head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "Now more than ever are there 'horns down, right? Now more than ever are there you know, 'Who cares about Texas? Let's take one more shot at them on the way out.'"

Senior linebacker Jaylan Ford said he looks forward to Texas being the bad guys.

"Sometimes it's OK to be the villain," Ford said. "Sometimes you really just, you know, like you said, embrace it."

Texas will square off against Baylor this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST in Waco at McLane Stadium. You can watch the game right here on KVUE.

No. 3 Texas (3-0) at Baylor (1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (KVUE/ABC)

Line: Texas by 14 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas 80-28-4.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Texas is 3-0 for the first time since 2012 and enjoying its highest ranking since 2009. But now the Longhorns start their final season in the Big 12 at Baylor and they know it won't be friendly. Saturday marks the 113th and likely last meeting between the rivals who are 100 miles apart. Baylor coach Dave Aranda has said fans have told him if the Bears win just one game this season, make it this one.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas defensive back Jerrin Thompson vs. Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson. Thompson has been the Longhorns' game-killer in the fourth quarter the last two weeks. His interception return against Alabama set up a late touchdown, and his TD return against Wyoming last week capped a 31-10 win. Robertson, a transfer from Mississippi State, is making his third start in place of injured starter Blake Shapen.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: Running back Jonathon Brooks is emerging as a late-game battering ram. His touchdown against Alabama after Thompson's interception return helped seal that win. His 61-yard burst in the fourth quarter against Wyoming set up a late touchdown in a career game of 164 yards on 21 carries.

Baylor: The Bears need a big game from running back Richard Reese to help control the tempo against the quick-strike Longhorns. Leading rushing Dominic Richardson is sidelined with an injury. Reese was last season's Big 12 offensive freshman of the year and scored his first two touchdowns of 2023 last week against Long Island.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had the second-lowest passing total of his career last week with 131 yards against Wyoming. But he also stretched his streak of pass attempts without an interception to 205. ... Texas has five interceptions from four different players. ... Baylor has beaten Texas the last two times in Waco. This is the fourth consecutive home game to open the season for Baylor. ... Texas has scored 21 points in the fourth quarter of its last two games.