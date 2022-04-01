x
Longhorns

Texas Longhorns women's basketball game vs. Baylor postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The game will be rescheduled to a later date this season. The postponement stems from COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Baylor program.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns women's basketball team's game on Jan. 9 against the Baylor Bears has been postponed, according to the Big 12 Conference. 

UT officials said the postponement stems from COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Baylor program. The game will be rescheduled for a later date this season, according to UT. 

The postponement comes after the Longhorns just had their game against Alcorn State in late December canceled due to COVID-19. The Longhorns have played one game since that cancellation – a 62-51 win over Oklahoma State – and have a game scheduled against Texas Tech on Jan. 5. 

The next game after UT plays Tech will be on Jan. 12 against the Kansas Jayhawks. The game will air at 7 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.

