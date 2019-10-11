AUSTIN, Texas — After a 27-24 win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, the Longhorns are back in the AP Top 25 poll this week.

Texas had dropped out of the poll after their 10-point loss to TCU three weeks ago. But now they're ranked No. 22 going into their next match-up, against Iowa State on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

It was a good weekend for the other Texas teams in the poll too. Baylor held steady at No. 12 after a 29-23 win over TCU in Fort Worth. And the SMU Mustangs moved up to No. 20 after an at-home 59-51 win over the East Carolina University Pirates.

As for the rest of the Big 12, even after a close 42-41 win over Iowa State in Norman, the Oklahoma Sooners moved back down one from No. 9 to No. 10. And Oklahoma State rounded out the list at No. 25 after a bye week.

