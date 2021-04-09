Texas Longhorns matchup to draw 1st full-capacity crowd at Razorback Stadium since 2017

According to the Arkansas Athletics website, all tickets in the seating bowl have been sold and a limited number of standing room only tickets are available.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas Longhorns fans looking to make the trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas, will need to move quickly.

Only one day after the Longhorns and Razorbacks logged their first wins of the season, the Arkansas Athletics announced that Saturday's matchup will draw the first full-capacity crowd since 2017.

According to the Arkansas Athletics website, all tickets in the seating bowl for the game against UT have been sold and only a limited number of standing room only tickets are available. The standing room tickets cost $50, the website says. To purchase standing room only tickets from the Arkansas Razorbacks website, click here.

Saturday's game marks the first time Texas and Arkansas have faced each other in Fayetteville since 2004. UT is 2-2 all-time against Arkansas: a 38-28 home loss in 2003, a 22-20 win in Fayetteville in 2004, a 52-10 home win in 2008 and lastly a 31-7 Texas Bowl loss in 2014.

Texas and Arkansas kick off Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The game will also be televised on ESPN.