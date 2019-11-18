AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has started 4-0 in the 2019-2020 season, including a 70-66 road upset win over then No. 23 ranked Purdue, and it has caught the eye of AP Poll voters.

Due to the Longhorns' undefeated start of the season, the team has made it into the AP Top 25 rankings in the third week of the college basketball season.

Texas is ranked No. 22 in the nation.

These rankings come out before another tough test: a date with the Georgetown Hoyas, who are 3-1 coming into the matchup. After playing the Hoyas, the Longhorns will face either the No. 1 ranked Duke Blue Devils or California Golden Bears, depending on the results from both games.

Texas also started the season strong in 2018, going 5-0 and beating North Carolina in the process before ultimately losing the team's first game of the season against Michigan State, 78-68.

