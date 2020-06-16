x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

longhorns

#WeAreOne | Texas Longhorns alumni release statement standing with UT student athletes

Former Texas athletes issued a collective statement supporting the current student athletes in their stance against racial oppression and social injustice.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns alumni have joined in with the current UT student athletes in their stance against racial oppression and social injustice. 

On June 12, a large number of Texas Longhorn student athletes from varying sports banded together, sharing a statement on their social media accounts calling for change from the University of Texas in regard to racial injustice. 

Some of their demands include renaming certain campus buildings, replacing statues, starting outreach programs and replacing "The Eyes of Texas."

"The Eyes of Texas," a University of Texas song meant to inspire school pride, is facing renewed criticism after student-athletes requested it be replaced due to its racial undertones. For more on the history behind the song, click here.

RELATED: UT Austin interim president responds to students' calls for diversity, equity changes

Here's why Texas Longhorn athletes say the 'Eyes of Texas' song has racist undertones

#WeAreOne | Texas Longhorn athletes demand changes from UT regarding racial injustice

The statement from the former Texas athletes read: 

"The University of Texas athlete alumni are in absolute opposition to racism in any form and are engaged in meaningful collaboration to enact change. We are united in our support for our current student athletes."

Among the former Texas Longhorns to share this statement include: Cat Osterman, Jamaal Charles, Alex Okafor, Derrick Johnson, Quan Cosby, Adrian Phillips, Fozzy Whitaker, Tres Barrera, Jordan Hicks, Alex De La Torre, and more.  

In a June 15 letter, Interim President Jay Hartzell said he has begun scheduling conversations, including with leaders of black student organizations at UT, student-athletes and other community members. Hartzell did not address 'The Eyes of Texas' in the letter.

WATCH: UT's Emmanuel Acho starts 'Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man'

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING

#BlackAustinMatters | Mural painted on Congress Avenue in Downtown Austin

NFL team should sign Colin Kaepernick, Roger Goodell says

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Travis County announces 119 new cases, 2 new deaths

Oklahoma State player demands change after photo of coach Mike Gundy in OAN t-shirt

Travis County Tax Office offers in-person curbside voter registration on Monday deadline

 