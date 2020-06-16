WeAreOne | Texas Longhorns alumni release statement standing with UT student athletes

Former Texas athletes issued a collective statement supporting the current student athletes in their stance against racial oppression and social injustice.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns alumni have joined in with the current UT student athletes in their stance against racial oppression and social injustice.

On June 12, a large number of Texas Longhorn student athletes from varying sports banded together, sharing a statement on their social media accounts calling for change from the University of Texas in regard to racial injustice.

Some of their demands include renaming certain campus buildings, replacing statues, starting outreach programs and replacing "The Eyes of Texas."

"The Eyes of Texas," a University of Texas song meant to inspire school pride, is facing renewed criticism after student-athletes requested it be replaced due to its racial undertones. For more on the history behind the song, click here.

The statement from the former Texas athletes read:

"The University of Texas athlete alumni are in absolute opposition to racism in any form and are engaged in meaningful collaboration to enact change. We are united in our support for our current student athletes."

Among the former Texas Longhorns to share this statement include: Cat Osterman, Jamaal Charles, Alex Okafor, Derrick Johnson, Quan Cosby, Adrian Phillips, Fozzy Whitaker, Tres Barrera, Jordan Hicks, Alex De La Torre, and more.

In a June 15 letter, Interim President Jay Hartzell said he has begun scheduling conversations, including with leaders of black student organizations at UT, student-athletes and other community members. Hartzell did not address 'The Eyes of Texas' in the letter.