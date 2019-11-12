Texas Longhorns have historically been underdogs in the Alamo Bowl

In Texas' inaugural appearance to the Alamo Bowl in 2006, the Longhorns held off the Iowa Hawkeyes to a nail-biting 26-24 win.
Texas was fresh off of the 2005 National Championship, but under the direction of a freshman quarterback: Colt McCoy.
McCoy and the Longhorns entered the 2006 Alamo Bowl as heavy favorites, but were stunned early when Iowa opened up a 14-0 lead over Texas.
McCoy, a redshirt freshman, gave a gutsy performance, throwing for 308 yards and two touchdowns. McCoy's two-touchdown outing put him at 29 total for the year, tying an NCAA freshman single season record.
