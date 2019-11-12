Texas Longhorns have historically been underdogs in the Alamo Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — On Dec. 31, 2019, Texas will take the field in its fourth appearance in program history at the Alamo Bowl.

The Longhorns are poised to play the No. 11 Utah Utes, who are coming off a disappointing defeat to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship game.

Texas, on the other hand, has not had the season it imagined it would have back in August. The Longhorns ended the 2018 season on a high note, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs, 28-21, and with Sam Ehlinger's "we're back" comments.

Texas was expected to cash in on Ehlinger's 2018 comments and make a run at the College Football Playoff, but did not come close to that goal. Instead, the Longhorns finished the season at 7-5 and have found themselves in their fourth Alamo Bowl in program history.

For the third time in a row, Texas will take the field as the underdog. ESPN Power Football Index gives Texas only a 34.1% chance of coming out victorious.

However, Texas is 2-1 all-time in Alamo Bowl games. Let's take a look at those matchups and how they played out.