SAN ANTONIO, Texas — It was Mack Brown's final game as UT's head coach and the Longhorns were unable to send him out with a win.

Texas started with a crucial error on its third play of the game when Case McCoy was intercepted by the Ducks defense and it was returned for a touchdown. The Ducks added a field goal before the Longhorns scored their only points of the game: a one-yard McCoy touchdown run that capped off a 16-play, 79-yard drive.

Outside of that first quarter touchdown, the Longhorns were forced into seven three-and-outs, while Marcus Mariota continued to lay on the pressure and extend the Ducks' lead. Mariota finished the game with 253 yards passing and a passing touchdown, and added 133 yards rushing.

Mariota's sole passing touchdown was completed on a shuffle pass to Houston native Josh Huff, who scampered 16 yards into the end zone.

WATCH: KVUE REWIND: Texas Longhorns fall to No. 10 Oregon Ducks in 2013 Alamo Bowl (Dec. 30, 2013)

The only bright spot for the Longhorns in this game seemed to be the production from running back Malcolm Brown, who racked up 130 yards on 26 carries.

After the game, Mack Brown was welcomed with warm goodbyes from a sellout crowd as the legendary UT coach flashed a "hook 'em" sign one last time to the tune of "The Eyes of Texas."

RELATED:

LIST: 2019-2020 Bowl games | Where to watch your favorite team

Here's how you can get your tickets to the Valero Alamo Bowl, Longhorns fans

It's official: The Texas Longhorns are playing in the Valero Alamo Bowl

Coach Brown said to the media after the game that the decision to move on from the program was the right one.

"I think it's best for Texas. It's best for me, it's best for the players," he said. "We need to win more than eight games. Last year was nine. I really thought we had a chance to win all the games this year. It didn't work. It's my job to make that work. I told them tonight, the only regret I had is we didn't win enough games this year."

This was the third and most recent time Texas has played in the Alamo Bowl.

In 2006, Texas won its inaugural Alamo Bowl appearance against the Iowa Hawkeyes, 26-24. For a throwback look into this game, click here.

In 2012, Texas defeated Oregon State, 31-27. You can read about that game here.

For a full wrap up of Texas' history at the Alamo Bowl, click here.

RELATED:

Texas Longhorns have historically been underdogs the Alamo Bowl

KVUE REWIND: No. 18 Texas Longhorns top Iowa Hawkeyes in 2006 Alamo Bowl (Dec. 30, 2006)

KVUE REWIND: No. 23 Texas Longhorns rally to upset No. 13 Oregon State Beavers in 2012 Alamo Bowl (Dec. 29, 2012)

Texas will return to the Alamo Bowl in 2019 for its fourth all-time appearance as they face the No. 11 ranked Utah Utes. Here is where you can find tickets to the game.

Kickoff for the 2019 Alamo Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. The game will be televised on ESPN.

WATCH: Texas Longhorns will play Utah Utes in 2019 Valero Alamo Bowl

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Karen Chisum retires after 40 years as Texas State Bobcats head coach

Sources confirm Jeff Traylor to be named head football coach at UT-San Antonio

Vince Young to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

Baylor heading to Sugar Bowl for 1st time since 1957