AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte and numerous coaches in the Texas Athletics programs are set to receive pay raises pending the approval from the University of Texas Board of Regents, who are scheduled to meet Wednesday and Thursday.

Del Conte is set to make $2 million starting in 2020 and his contract will be extended three years through 2027, according to the board meeting agenda. The entirety of Del Conte's new deal gives him more than $18 million in guaranteed money. He is currently under contract through 2024, with his salary ranging from $1.5 million to $1.7 million throughout that period of time.

Each fiscal year of Del Conte's previous contract would receive a $500,000 pay raise.

RELATED: Need a place to watch the Texas-Iowa State game? Here's a free, dog-friendly watch party available this weekend

Tom Herman addresses defensive scheme, 'misinformation' ahead of Iowa State matchup

'I do that every week.' Dicker hits game-winner, clarifies pregame outfit

Texas is back in the AP Top 25 poll after beating Kansas State, 27-24

Annual Salary:

2020: $2,080,000 (prorated)

2021: $2,120,000

2022: $2,170,000

2023: $2,220,000

2024: $2,270,000

2025: $2,320,000

2026: $2,385,000

2027: $2,455,000

Del Conte's salary adjustment amounts to a 86.08% raise and all of it is guaranteed.

Additionally, the contract extension includes an amendment removing a provision contained in the original agreement regarding a one-time $400,000 special payment for remaining in his role through August 31, 2024. Del Conte will also be eligible to receive a non-guaranteed annual performance incentive payment of $250,000 in 2025, 2026 and 2027. His non-guaranteed payment for 2020-2024 will remain the same as his previous contract.

If Del Conte chooses to leave UT, he will owe “an amount equal to the remaining present value of the unexpired term of the agreement” within 30 days, calculated with a 4% discount rate.

“One of the things I do with all my people is look at where the market is and make sure that our best people are where the market is for those positions,” Fenves told the Austin American-Statesman. “We got a great deal with Chris when I hired him two years ago, and I want to make sure that we’re still providing competitive compensation to the marketplace as a whole.”

Elliott's salary will increase from $327,500 to $470,000, starting in 2019-2020 and will be under contract for three years until 2021-2022.

Assistant football coach Craig Naivar will receive a pay raise from $490,000 to $497,500.

Head soccer coach Angela Kelly's salary is set to be raised from $205,135 to $212,635.

Head softball coach Michael White rounds out the slew of pay raises in the Texas Athletics coaching system. White is set to increase $7,500 per year of his contract.

WATCH: Moody Foundation donates $130M for arena | KVUE

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Family of student in Lehman High School assault video speaks out about incident

Kyle substitute teacher fired after video shows her allegedly fighting with student, causing brain injury

The Athletic report: Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers claims team stole signs in 2017 season using camera in CF