Texas Longhorns 2022 Orange-White spring game details announced

The spring game will be the first glimpse for fans to see the Longhorns in action before the 2022 season opener against ULM on Sept. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2022 Texas Longhorns Orange-White spring game date was announced Tuesday. The game will be played on April 23, Texas Athletics said.

The spring game will be the first glimpse for fans to see the Longhorns in action before the 2022 season opener against University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM) on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Aside from the game, there will be a variety of fan experiences during "Made in Austin Weekend" from April 22 to April 24, including live music, specialty food and beverage offerings, live art installations, and more. Texas Athletics said all activities surrounding the Orange-White game are free admission.

The Orange-White game will feature a number of Longhorn debuts from the 2022 recruiting class, which is highlighted by 5-star quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers.

UT Spring Game info ⬇️ https://t.co/RoS4SbWuZD — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) January 11, 2022

Texas is coming off a 5-7 record in the 2021 season, which featured a six-game losing streak. The six-game skid was the longest losing streak since the 1957 season.

Here is a look at the full 2022 schedule:

(Home games in bold caps; neutral-site contests in italics; Big 12 conference opponents marked with asterisks; all times TBA)

Sept. 3 – Louisiana-Monroe

Sept. 10 – Alabama

Sept. 17 – UTSA

Sept. 24 – at Texas Tech*

Oct. 1 – West Virginia*

Oct. 8 – vs. Oklahoma* (Cotton Bowl – Dallas)

Oct. 15 – Iowa State*

Oct. 22 – at Oklahoma State*

Nov. 5 – at Kansas State*

Nov. 12 – TCU*

Nov. 19 – at Kansas*

Nov. 26 – Baylor*

Dec. 3 – Big 12 Championship Game (AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas)