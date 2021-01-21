Texas Longhorns baseball among six top 10 teams playing in 2021 State Farm College Showdown

The 2021 event will take place from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The No. 9-ranked Texas Longhorns baseball team will open its 2021 season in Arlington at the State Farm College Showdown, UT officials announced Thursday.

UT joins five other teams ranked nationally in the top 10 for the three-day event: No 3. Texas Tech, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Mississippi State, No. 8 Arkansas and No. 10 TCU.

The Longhorns will play Mississippi State, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

The State Farm College Baseball Showdown will be held annually at Globe Life Field from 2021 to 2025. The 2021 event will take place from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21.

All games of the 2021 State Farm College Showdown will be streamed live by FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the tournament. To join the action, fans can watch here.

2021 STATE FARM COLLEGE BASEBALL SHOWDOWN SCHEDULE

(Home Team Listed Second)

Friday, Feb. 19

11 a.m. – Mississippi State vs. Texas

3 p.m. – Mississippi vs. TCU

7 p.m. – Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

Saturday, Feb. 20

11:00 a.m. – TCU vs. Mississippi State

3 p.m. – Texas Tech vs. Mississippi

7 p.m. – Texas vs. Arkansas

Sunday, Feb. 21

11 a.m. – Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

3 p.m. – Mississippi vs. Texas

7 p.m. – Arkansas vs. TCU

Single-day tickets and weekend passes for the 2021 State Farm College Showdown will go on sale to the public at 1 p.m. CT on Jan. 21 at texasrangers.com/collegebaseballshowdown. A single-day ticket will be good for all three games on that day, and a weekend pass will be good for all nine games in the three-day tournament.