Texas Longhorns release 2021 football schedule

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas released its 2021 football schedule on Thursday, giving fans a closer look at who the Longhorns will face on the gridiron next season.
The Steve Sarkisian era will kick off on Sept. 4 with a home game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. UT has two more non-conference games against Arkansas Razorbacks and the Rice Owls before beginning its conference slate.
The big game everyone circles on the calendar – Red River Showdown – is scheduled for Oct. 9.
After the regular season ends, the Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 4, should the Longhorns qualify for the game.
Here is a look at the full schedule (home games in bold caps; neutral-site contests in italics; all kickoff times are to be announced):
- Sept. 4 – LOUISIANA
- Sept. 11 – at Arkansas
- Sept. 18 – RICE
- Sept. 25 – TEXAS TECH*
- Oct. 2 – at TCU*
- Oct. 9 – vs. Oklahoma* (Cotton Bowl – Dallas)
- Oct. 16 – OKLAHOMA STATE*
- Oct. 30 – at Baylor*
- Nov. 6 – at Iowa State*
- Nov. 13 – KANSAS*
- Nov. 20 – at West Virginia*
- Nov. 27 – KANSAS STATE*
- Dec. 5 – Big 12 Championship (AT&T Stadium – Arlington)
Season tickets for the 2021 season are available. For more information about tickets, click here.
