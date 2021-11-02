Texas Longhorns release 2021 football schedule

The Big 12 Conference released the 2021 football schedules. Here's who UT will be playing next season.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas released its 2021 football schedule on Thursday, giving fans a closer look at who the Longhorns will face on the gridiron next season.

The Steve Sarkisian era will kick off on Sept. 4 with a home game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. UT has two more non-conference games against Arkansas Razorbacks and the Rice Owls before beginning its conference slate.

The big game everyone circles on the calendar – Red River Showdown – is scheduled for Oct. 9.

After the regular season ends, the Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 4, should the Longhorns qualify for the game.

Here is a look at the full schedule (home games in bold caps; neutral-site contests in italics; all kickoff times are to be announced):

Sept. 4 – LOUISIANA

Sept. 11 – at Arkansas

Sept. 18 – RICE

Sept. 25 – TEXAS TECH*

Oct. 2 – at TCU*

Oct. 9 – vs. Oklahoma* (Cotton Bowl – Dallas)

Oct. 16 – OKLAHOMA STATE*

Oct. 30 – at Baylor*

Nov. 6 – at Iowa State*

Nov. 13 – KANSAS*

Nov. 20 – at West Virginia*

Nov. 27 – KANSAS STATE*

Dec. 5 – Big 12 Championship (AT&T Stadium – Arlington)

Season tickets for the 2021 season are available. For more information about tickets, click here.