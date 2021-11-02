x
Texas Longhorns release 2021 football schedule

The Big 12 Conference released the 2021 football schedules. Here's who UT will be playing next season.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas released its 2021 football schedule on Thursday, giving fans a closer look at who the Longhorns will face on the gridiron next season. 

The Steve Sarkisian era will kick off on Sept. 4 with a home game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. UT has two more non-conference games against Arkansas Razorbacks and the Rice Owls before beginning its conference slate. 

The big game everyone circles on the calendar – Red River Showdown – is scheduled for Oct. 9.

After the regular season ends, the Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 4, should the Longhorns qualify for the game. 

Here is a look at the full schedule (home games in bold caps; neutral-site contests in italics; all kickoff times are to be announced): 

  • Sept. 4 – LOUISIANA
  • Sept. 11 – at Arkansas
  • Sept. 18 – RICE
  • Sept. 25 – TEXAS TECH*
  • Oct. 2 – at TCU*
  • Oct. 9 – vs. Oklahoma* (Cotton Bowl – Dallas)
  • Oct. 16 – OKLAHOMA STATE*
  • Oct. 30 – at Baylor*
  • Nov. 6 – at Iowa State*
  • Nov. 13 – KANSAS*
  • Nov. 20 – at West Virginia*
  • Nov. 27 – KANSAS STATE*
  • Dec. 5 – Big 12 Championship (AT&T Stadium – Arlington)

Season tickets for the 2021 season are available. For more information about tickets, click here.

