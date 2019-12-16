AUSTIN, Texas — ***This list of players is subject to change as additional players commit to Texas or decommit.***

Here is a round up list of the 2020 Texas Longhorns recruiting class.

5-star commitment(s): 

-Bjian Robinson, running back, Salpointe HS (AZ)

4-star commitment(s):

-Hudson Card, quarterback, Lake Travis HS (TX)

-Quentin Johnston, wide receiver, Temple HS (TX)

-Ja'Quinden Jackson, quarterback, Duncanville HS (TX)

-Vernon Broughton, defensive tackle, Cy Ridge HS (TX)

-Prince Dorbah, outside linebacker, Highland Park HS (TX)

-Xavion Alford, safety, Shadow Creek HS (TX)

-Kitan Crawford, cornerback, John Tyler HS (TX)

-Jerrin Thompson, safety, Lufkin HS (TX)

-Jake Majors, center, Prosper HS (TX)

-Jaylen Garth, offensive tackle, Port Neches-Groves HS (TX)

-Troy Omeire, wide receiver, Fort Bend Austin HS (TX)

-Logan Parr, offensive guard, O'Connor HS (TX)

-Andrej Karic, offensive tackle, Southlake Carroll HS (TX)

3-star commitment(s):

-Jaden Hullaby, athlete, Mansfield Timberview HS (TX)

-Dajon Harrison, wide receiver, Hutto HS (TX)

-Sawyer Goram-Welch, defensive end, Longview HS (TX): 

