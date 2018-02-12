ARLINGTON, Texas — A lot of Texas Longhorn fans drove from Austin to AT&T Stadium in Arlington this weekend for the Big 12 Championship game between Texas and Oklahoma.
"It's the greatest rivalry in college football," Doug Hamilton said.
The stadium was full of fans cheering for both teams -- 83,114 of them, to be exact, an all-time conference championship game record.
Sadly for Longhorn fans though, the game didn't end exactly how they'd hoped. Texas lost to the Oklahoma Sooners, 39-27.
But KVUE talked to some of the fans who traveled to the game, and they said they still had fun supporting their team.
"This is the first time in my lifetime we played OU for the second time in the season," Wesley Marsh said.
Marsh has been to every Red River Rivalry match-up since 1974.
"It's crazy. It's awesome...It's great to be here," Marsh said.
Other fans said just making it to this game was an accomplishment, and that they are optimistic for the Longhorns' future.
"You can't win 'em all," Roy Foster said.
"Texas had their hands full because Oklahoma had gotten better in the last few weeks," David Hix said.
"It's one great year, honestly...I think they're heading in the right direction...Sucks to lose this game, but I think, moving forward, the future's bright," Terry Wood said.
Hey, there's always next year, right?
